Drew Lock headed to Chargers today

Getty Images

After his visit with the Broncos, Missouri quarterback Drew Lock will head to Los Angeles to meet with the Chargers, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

The Chargers also have had Duke quarterback Daniel Jones for a visit.

Even though they signed Tyrod Taylor as Philip Rivers backup, the Chargers have started thinking about the long-term future at the position.

Rivers has said he expects to play beyond 2019, and the Chargers have plans to talks about a contract extension. He has not missed a start since 2005, but Rivers turns 38 in December.

Lock played 50 games at Missouri, completing 56.9 percent of his passes for 12,193 yards with 99 touchdowns and 39 interceptions. This past season, he went 275-of-437 for 3,498 yards with 28 touchdowns and eight interceptions.