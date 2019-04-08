Eagles signing quarterback Luis Perez

Getty Images

Another quarterback from the AAF has found their way onto an NFL roster.

According to Adam Caplan of Sirius XM NFL Radio, the Philadelphia Eagles are signing former Birmingham Iron quarterback Luis Perez to a one-year deal.

Perez threw for 1,460 yards with five touchdowns and six interceptions for the Birmingham Iron. He also ran for 75 yards on 24 carries. He will become the only quarterback beside Carson Wentz currently under contract with the Eagles for 2019. However, Nate Sudfeld was tendered as a restricted free agent and will likely be back with the team as well.

Perez won the Harlon Hill Trophy as the best player in Division II football in 2017. He led Texas A&M-Commerce to a national championship with a victory over West Florida.

Garrett Gilbert (Cleveland) and Logan Woodside (Tennessee) have also made the move from AAF to the NFL since the league’s collapse.