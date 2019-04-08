Giants visiting with top line prospects today

Getty Images

As much as they need a young quarterback, the conventional wisdom has become that the Giants are more likely to use their first first-round pick on a defensive lineman.

If that’s the case, two of the guys they’re considering are in their building today.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Giants are hosting Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell and Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver today.

Ferrell has also visited the Buccaneers and Panthers lately. He doesn’t have the same kind of eye-popping testing numbers as other pass-rushers in this class, but he has been a consistent producer for a championship team and seems like a low-risk proposition.

Oliver, meanwhile, has skill position-speed in a lineman’s body, and could be an impact rusher inside immediately.

The Giants pick sixth and 17th overall in the first round.