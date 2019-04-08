Jack Del Rio: Raiders traded a future Hall of Famer

Getty Images

Jack Del Rio wasn’t in Oakland when the Raiders selected Khalil Mack, but Del Rio got there soon enough to see Mack make two of his first three All-Pro honors and three of four Pro Bowls. Del Rio coached Mack in 2015-17.

Mack had 36.5 of his 53 sacks in Del Rio’s three seasons in Oakland.

The Raiders traded Mack to the Bears before last season, of course, and Del Rio said pressure is on the Raiders to prove in the draft they got enough for one of the league’s best pass rushers.

“I think Khalil Mack is a future Hall of Fame player,” Del Rio said Monday on NFL Network. “To me, when you have that talented of a player, you keep those guys. They chose to. . . .They didn’t think they could pay him, didn’t think they’d get a deal done, so they got value and draft picks. They certainly got good value, I think, from what they were able to get from the Bears. Now, it’s incumbent on Mike Mayock to turn that draft capital into something really good that can play and get after the quarterback. So we’ll find out. The draft is coming up. We’re going to find out if they can parlay those picks into something special. They clearly decided not to pay one of the great human beings and great football players that I’ve ever coached.”