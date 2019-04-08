Jack Del Rio: Raiders traded a future Hall of Famer

Posted by Charean Williams on April 8, 2019, 4:44 PM EDT
Jack Del Rio wasn’t in Oakland when the Raiders selected Khalil Mack, but Del Rio got there soon enough to see Mack make two of his first three All-Pro honors and three of four Pro Bowls. Del Rio coached Mack in 2015-17.

Mack had 36.5 of his 53 sacks in Del Rio’s three seasons in Oakland.

The Raiders traded Mack to the Bears before last season, of course, and Del Rio said pressure is on the Raiders to prove in the draft they got enough for one of the league’s best pass rushers.

“I think Khalil Mack is a future Hall of Fame player,” Del Rio said Monday on NFL Network. “To me, when you have that talented of a player, you keep those guys. They chose to. . . .They didn’t think they could pay him, didn’t think they’d get a deal done, so they got value and draft picks. They certainly got good value, I think, from what they were able to get from the Bears. Now, it’s incumbent on Mike Mayock to turn that draft capital into something really good that can play and get after the quarterback. So we’ll find out. The draft is coming up. We’re going to find out if they can parlay those picks into something special. They clearly decided not to pay one of the great human beings and great football players that I’ve ever coached.”

  2. In reality how many hall of famers are on this latest Patriots team that’s been to the last 3 Super Bowls? Brady, Gronkowski, and? Hall of Famers don’t automatically mean Super Bowls.

  4. Let’s pump the brakes on that. Trey Flowers ranks higher on many metrics than Kahlil Mack and the Pats dominated Mack twice in back to back years, shredding his Ds.

    Nice player and everything, but pump the breaks.

  5. If that many draft picks and a salary of what he’s getting gets you one and done in the playoffs, it’s not worth it no matter how good he is.

  9. Jack is right. If you don’t hit on the picks, you traded your defensive identity and didn’t find replacement production.

  10. Raiders couldn’t pay him… So instead they paid AB… Great choice

    Actually, they’re paying Brown, Trent Brown, Williams, Joyner, Burfict, 3 first round picks and about 10 other players between trading Mack and Cooper. Sorry, try again.

  12. Mack is a beast that I wish the Raiders would have traded to a team that wasn’t in my teams division. He is a freak of nature that can easily get through any OL in the NFC North and take down the QB.

  13. McKenzie and Del Rio really did not do a good job on building the roster. Mack looks like the only pick that has worked out the rest were wasted, which equated to a very meager roster and losing a lot of games. If Mack is a Hall of Famer how come he did not win more games then Jack would still have is job? If Gruden paid Mack he would be in the same situation with a weak roster, a superstar and a losing record, with no chance to get better. At least trading Mack gives him the opportunity to build a decent roster through the draft and free agency and chance to win. It was really Gruden’s only option.

  14. well Jack forgets that not only did they get value in draft picks, but they also got cap money to spend and signed defensive players Joyner, Hanskins, Burfict and Marshall for about the same $$$ that Mack would have cost this year. Add that with what I hope is Jeffrey Simmons at #24 (and whoever with chicago’s first rd pick next year) I think its all good…Bears are happy and so will be the Raiders

  16. Mack didn’t want to be in Oakland – he priced himself out of there. He knew exactly what he was doing.

