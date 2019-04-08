Jaylon Ferguson visiting Bills, with Giants and others to follow

Getty Images

Louisiana Tech pass rusher Jaylon Ferguson is collecting the frequent-flier miles this month. He will visit more than half of the teams in the NFL before draft day.

Ferguson is in Buffalo today, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports, with the Giants up next, followed by the Colts and Eagles later in the week. The Cowboys, Titans and Rams are on Ferguson’s itinerary next week.

It previously was reported that Ferguson had 22 trips planned, with stops already in Cincinnati and Tampa among others.

NFL teams didn’t get much time to interview Ferguson at the Scouting Combine after a partial ban. The league allowed Ferguson to rotate through tables of eight (two representatives from four teams) every 15 minutes for two hours.

Ferguson did not get to fully participate in the Combine after a background check revealed he was involved in a fight his freshman year that resulted in a simple battery conviction. He also was charged with public intoxication in college.

Ferguson set the NCAA record for career sacks with 47 and finished third in all-time tackles for loss with 68. However, he ran only 8.08 in the three-cone drill during his Pro Day, the slowest time for an edge rusher since 2000.