Jerry Jones expects Robert Quinn to fit right in with Cowboys

Getty Images

The Cowboys agreed to terms with defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence last week. That came a week after a trade for defensive end Robert Quinn.

The Cowboys still don’t know whether defensive end Randy Gregory will be available for the start of the season, but they’re hopeful.

Their trade for Quinn, though, had nothing to do with Gregory’s indefinite suspension, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said. It merely was an opportunity the team couldn’t pass up, getting a proven pass rusher from the Dolphins for a sixth-round pick in 2020.

“[Defensive coordinator] Rod Marinelli had everything to do with really making that decision because we we hear about a rotation, and we think about a rotation,” Jones said. “Forget the uncertainty about Gregory with his availability. I’m positively looking at Gregory as it pertains to our future. I really am. That covers a lot of ground, but I’m pretty positive about that and very comfortable that we’ve got a good future here. And I think that. I don’t know that, but I think we’ve a good future. Quinn was there and an opportunity for us and a wise decision with Gregory standing there even without the issues and with Lawrence over on the other side. Quinn was an opportunity we couldn’t pass up even without that. He gives you those unique skills and gives us a [formidable] threesome. He’s a proven, competitive player. He gives you that.

“With pass rushers, you can’t get enough of them, but the point is you don’t ever get a chance to get enough of them. You don’t ever get a chance to. So he gave us a chance to do that. It was a unique opportunity. Some of these things, you just have to be ready to grab the train when it comes by. And he does that, and not so much about the questions about Gregory, but that’s logical. It does make all the sense in the world, but if you could have all three of those guys on any given Sunday. . . At the end of the day, I don’t know that there’s a more important thing that pressure on the quarterback.”

Quinn has raised a fist during the national anthem in the past, and the Cowboys have made it clear players won’t protest during the national anthem. They are one of the few teams never to have a player protest during the national anthem.

Jones, though, doesn’t expect it to be an issue with Quinn.

“We all know where we stand with the Cowboys. It’s not a concern of mine,” Jones said.