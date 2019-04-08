Jets sign Valentine Holmes

Getty Images

The Jets announced they were assigned Valentine Holmes from Australia’s National Rugby League as part of the NFL’s international pathway program to get players from outside the United States experience.

All four AFC East teams received a 91st international player to carry on their offseason roster and as an 11th practice squad player.

The Bills were assigned British rugby player Christian Wade; the Dolphins will have Brazilian native Durval Neto on their roster; and the Patriots got prospective tight end Jakob Johnson, who played for Stuttgart in the German League and played at the University of Tennessee.

Holmes, 23, is listed as a running back/receiver/kick returner.

He signed his first rugby contract with the Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks at 17 and made his professional debut with the club as a winger and fullback at 19. He represented Australia in the 2017 Rugby World Cup, scoring five tries (touchdowns) in the quarterfinals and then six tries in the semis.

Holmes has spent the past three months training alongside NFL players and draft hopefuls in Florida under the supervision of the NFL’s Will Bryce along with IMG Academy coaches that include former Jets returner Leon Washington and former Jets linebackers coach Jim Herrmann.