Josh Rosen shows up for offseason workouts, but what will he say?

Getty Images

As expected, Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen showed up for the launch of the team’s offseason workout program. The bigger question is what, if anything, he’ll have to say?

Rosen has resided at the center of rampant trade rumor and speculation over the last several weeks, as the Cardinals do their due diligence with the first overall pick in the draft.

What he says and how he says it will be scrutinized carefully by people in the media, and by people who may be trading for Rosen. Although he brings an attractive contract ($6.2 million over three years), his current circumstances will test his tact and overall ability to figure out the right things to say, at the right times.

His best play will be to speak without saying anything, rattling off predictable lines like “I’ll keep showing up until they tell me not to” or “I can only control what I can control” while he waits to find out, along with the rest of us, whether the Cardinals will be taking another quarterback at the outset of the 2019 selection process and, in turn, whether they’ll be trading him. And if so where.