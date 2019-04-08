Josh Rosen shows up for offseason workouts, but what will he say?

April 8, 2019
As expected, Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen showed up for the launch of the team’s offseason workout program. The bigger question is what, if anything, he’ll have to say?

Rosen has resided at the center of rampant trade rumor and speculation over the last several weeks, as the Cardinals do their due diligence with the first overall pick in the draft.

What he says and how he says it will be scrutinized carefully by people in the media, and by people who may be trading for Rosen. Although he brings an attractive contract ($6.2 million over three years), his current circumstances will test his tact and overall ability to figure out the right things to say, at the right times.

His best play will be to speak without saying anything, rattling off predictable lines like “I’ll keep showing up until they tell me not to” or “I can only control what I can control” while he waits to find out, along with the rest of us, whether the Cardinals will be taking another quarterback at the outset of the 2019 selection process and, in turn, whether they’ll be trading him. And if so where.

  1. The new HC said he’s going to give his player “social media” breaks every 20 minutes! That’s all we need to know about the state of the Cardinals. Rosen just needs to keep his head down and say the right things. Almost anywhere he ends up will be better than Arizona, especially if they draft Murray…

  7. He is a smart kid, but his mouth has already raised a few eyebrows – “there were 9 mistakes ahead of me” is what he said after being picked 10th by the Cards.

    What he does say will get magnified, but if he is smart and his agent is in his ear telling him the right things to say (or not say), this will blow over with minimal fallout. If he feels disrespected and butt-hurt, and decides to open his mouth, that drama will follow him to whatever team he lands with.

    Be smart, Rosen. Work hard and stay quiet.

  9. I dont think they’re trading him. The media seems to far more interested in Arizona trading Josh Rosen than Arizona actually does. It is April 8th & Arizona has yet to even make him available to trade. Seems to me if they really wanted to trade him, they’d ask him to sit out OTA’s not wanting him involved in their new offense and not wanting to risk millions and him becoming untradeable if he were to get hurt while at the facility. Most players who are in the process of being traded dont show up to OTA’s, as Duke Johnson w/ the Browns did not show up for the start of their off season program. Rosen not only showed up but was the first player in the building, makes me think maybe Josh Rosen has known all along he’s not getting traded w/ AZ explaining to him they’re just trying to raise the trade value of their #1 pick by making QB needy teams believe they could take Murray. I dont think Arizona is going to trade Josh Rosen, Arizona is going into the off-season w/ Josh Rosen as the starting QB w/ Rosen at the facility getting the new playbook and beginning the install of the new offense under Kliff Kingsbury. All this points to Arizona keeping Josh Rosen.

  11. “I’d love to hear him say “I just want to play in an NFL offense not a college offense.” That’ll get him shipped out.”
    _____________

    Only if Coach Kliff heard about it. He lets other people check all his email and social media to shelter him from negativity so unless Rosen got a face-to-face meeting he might never know. My prediction is Kingsbury will be the first coach ever fired by proxy. His “negativity strainer” will have to tell him later in the day that he was let go.

