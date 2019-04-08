Justin Reid on Antonio Brown: “I can’t wait to smash this dude”

Getty Images

Antonio Brown would be wise to keep his head on a swivel when the Raiders face the Texans this season.

That’s because Texans safety Justin Reid says he’s looking forward to taking Brown on this season. Reid wrote on Twitter that he was bothered by the way Brown insulted former teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster.

“I respect his game but I can’t wait to smash this dude,” Reid wrote, quoting Brown’s tweet criticizing Smith-Schuster “No need for that.”

Some NFL players admire the way Brown conducted himself this offseason, as he was able to talk his way out of Pittsburgh and into a new contract in Oakland. But many players may also feel that Brown’s disrespectful treatment of Smith-Schuster and others in Pittsburgh reflects badly on NFL players. Reid may not be the only one looking to smash Brown in 2019.