Kenny Stills: Thoughts I’d be out in Miami “came across my mind”

Getty Images

The Dolphins have spent the offseason clearing out many veteran members of the team as they work to rebuild a roster that fell short in the standings the last couple of years.

Many of those moves involved players at the top of the salary scale and wide receiver Kenny Stills now sits near the top of that ladder. He has a 2019 cap charge of $9.75 million, which is second on the team behind safety Reshad Jones and left him wondering at points whether he’d remain on hand for the coming season.

“Yeah, every offseason you kind of have those questions,” Stills said, via the Miami Herald. “You can get moved at any point. Definitely it came across my mind, people asking me about it, but like I said, all I know is I can handle myself, making sure I’m healthy, making sure I’m ready to play. I haven’t played my best football yet.”

There has been chatter that Jones could wind up on the discard pile, but no reports have pointed to Stills being on his way out in Miami at this point. DeVante Parker, Albert Wilson, Leonte Carroo, Brice Butler and Jakeem Grant are on the receiver depth chart along with Stills.