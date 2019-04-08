Kenyan Drake on Brian Flores: People are already ready to run through a wall for him

Getty Images

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores was able to start working with the team’s players when the offseason program got underway last week and he’s made a strong early impression on some of the team’s players.

Running back Kenyan Drake appeared on SiriusXM NFL Radio and discussed how Flores has connected with the team in their first days together. Drake said he liked the “complete transparency” and “complete honesty” that the coach has shown in the early going and noted that he’s not alone when it comes to positive feelings about the new coach.

“It’s interesting just to see how everybody’s already responded to it,” Drake said. “It hasn’t been necessarily him saying much, because he didn’t necessarily say much. He just kind of has this air about him where people are already ready to run through a wall for him.”

How that translates to the on-field product remains to be seen, but the chances of that product being good can only be helped if players continue to buy into everything that Flores is selling.