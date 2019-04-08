Kyle Shanahan: You can never have enough defensive linemen

Getty Images

The 49ers have the second pick in the draft and most of the speculation about what they’ll do with it has centered on the defensive line.

Nick Bosa or Josh Allen could come in as a defensive end or they could add defensive tackle Quinnen Williams to a group that’s been the focus of past team building efforts. Arik Armstead, DeForest Buckner and Solomon Thomas were taken in the first round between 2015 and 2017 and the team traded for Dee Ford this offseason to give them an edge rusher.

Any concern that they would be putting too many eggs in one basket by using another first-round pick on a lineman aren’t shared by head coach Kyle Shanahan.

“You can never have too [many] D-linemen,” Shanahan said, via ESPN.com. “They are very hard to find. And when you get guys who are difference-makers, those guys can change the game as much as anyone just on their own by rushing the passer.”

The 49ers haven’t won more than six games in any of the last four seasons, so loading up on linemen hasn’t made the right kind of difference to this point. Should they do the expected and go to the well again, the hope will be that this year’s addition will swing the tide in their favor.