Le’Veon Bell shares a warm exchange with James Conner

Getty Images

The war of words between former Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown and his protege JuJu Smith-Schuster is heating up, but another relationship between a former Steeler and his young replacement is going much better.

While Brown was sharing a screenshot of a message he once received from Smith-Schuster in an attempt to belittle him, former Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell shared a message he received from James Conner. It was a nice message from Conner, wishing Bell well.

“What’s up bro,” Conner’s message began. “Just reaching out, social media got dudes acting crazy and it got me thinkin you was always a real one, never talked bad about nobody and was always solid. I appreciate that! Congrats on the new deal you weathered the storm and came out stronger.”

Bell said that meant a lot to him.

“I usually don’t post private conversations…but this txt just hit me so differently…I love youu to death bro,” Bell wrote.

Unlike Brown and Smith-Schuster, Bell and Conner have a bond that can last even when their time as teammates is over.