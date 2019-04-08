Lions reportedly changing the carpet at Ford Field

Getty Images

The Lions are trying to create a new look on the field, and have spent aggressively this offseason to do so.

They’re also getting a new field.

According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the Lions are expected to add a new artificial surface, replacing their six year old FieldTurf.

“We will likely be replacing that as part of our offseason in 2019,” Lions vice president of operations Todd Argust told the Detroit-Wayne County Stadium Authority, according to minutes obtained by Crain’s Business Detroit.

Argust told the commission the Lions have the NFL’s second oldest artificial surface. Originally, the field was expected to last 10 years, and they used their previous one since 2013.

They’re one of four teams using FieldTurf, along with the Falcons, Seahawks, and Patriots.