Lions visit with Noah Fant

The Lions were clear in February about their plans to upgrade at tight end and they didn’t waste any time in free agency before signing Jesse James to help in that quest.

Their efforts may not stop there. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that former Iowa tight end Noah Fant is in Detroit to meet with the team on Monday.

Fant caught 69 passes for 1,013 yards and 17 touchdowns for the Hawkeyes over the last two seasons. That production has moved him to the top of the list of tight end prospects in this year’s draft class.

It’s also made him a popular player among teams drafting around the Lions, who have the eighth pick in the first round. Word in March was that seven of the top 10 teams in the draft order were set to visit with Fant.