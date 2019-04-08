Market for Josh Rosen still clouded

Getty Images

Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen is going to report to work in Arizona today, for the start of Kliff Kingsbury’s offseason program.

How long he remains a Cardinal remains to be seen.

According to Peter King of NBC’s Football Morning in America, Washington remains the team in best position to acquire the 10th pick in last year’s draft, based on a combination of need and draft currency.

Washington picks 15th, 46th, 76th, and 96th in the top 100, and has done so much work scouting young quarterbacks that it’s clear they want to add one on a cheap rookie deal. Rosen is also viewed as a fit for Jay Gruden’s offense, and Gruden reportedly liked Rosen during last year’s evaluation period.

King ranks the Giants second on his list of likely suspects for the obvious reasons, but they’re less likely to part ways with their high second-rounder (37th), and they don’t pick again until 95.

Miami’s an admitted mystery because no one knows what new coach Brian Flores wants in the franchise quarterback he lacks, and King deems the Broncos as “unlikely” to make a move for Rosen.

He also pegs the Patriots as lacking interest, and the Chargers as well, having guaranteed Tyrod Taylor $6 million to be their backup.

That could leave Gruden with the young quarterback on a cheap rookie deal his team so badly needs.