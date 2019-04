Getty Images

Marquette King punted in four games last season for the Broncos before they released him. He needed rest and rehab before returning from an abductor injury, so King did not play the rest of the season.

He is drawing interest as a free agent now, though.

The Dolphins and Bills are among the teams inquiring about King, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

King averaged 44.1 yards on 20 punts last season.

He spent six seasons in Oakland, averaging 46.8 yards on 426 punts.