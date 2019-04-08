Marquise Goodwin says he’s going for gold in 2020

Getty Images

49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin says he’s going to compete in the 2020 Olympics, and thinks he can win the gold medal.

Goodwin, who made the U.S. Olympic team in the long jump in 2012, says he’ll do it again next year.

“I’m going to win the 2020 Olympics in Long jump!” Goodwin wrote. “idk how, but I am.”

Goodwin finished 10th in the long jump at the 2012 Olympics. He tried out for the U.S. team in 2016 but didn’t make it, finishing seventh at the Olympic trials.

The 28-year-old Goodwin still has three more years on his contract with San Francisco. It is unclear whether he has shared his plans not to be there next summer with the 49ers. The 2020 long jump competition will be in early August, which means Goodwin would miss part of training camp if he were competing.