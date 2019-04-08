MGM eventually will own the AAF’s gambling technology

Getty Images

PFT reported last week that Tom Dundon’s $70 million investment in the AAF didn’t secure ownership of the failed league’s gambling technology. So who owns the device for tracking players in real-time and transmitting data regarding their movements within a matter of milliseconds to cell-phone devices?

According to Darren Rovell of TheActionNetwork.com, MGM will claim ownership of the gambling technology once the AAF folded, via a lien that gives MGM priority over that specific property as the assets of the AAF are divided via bankruptcy proceedings.

While that may not provide much solace to persons and entities who may find themselves stiffed by the AAF, MGM apparently dotted the i’s and crossed the t’s necessary to protect itself in the event that the league went belly up, which it did.

If the AAF had survived, the tracking technology and the related app would have facilitated in-game betting with minimal lag, regardless of when or if the issue of latency is ever cured for TV broadcasts. MGM can now continue to develop that technology and market it to other sports.