N’Keal Harry’s world tour ramps up

Getty Images

Arizona State wide receiver N’Keal Harry has gained a lot of notice this offseason.

That also means he’s gaining lots hours in the air and meals on someone else’s tab.

According to Tom Pellissero of NFL Network, Harry has a busy week of travel lined up, with a fairly wide range of teams (in terms of draft order).

He’s visiting the Bills (who pick ninth overall) today, and will then see the Eagles (25th), Patriots (32nd), and Saints (no first rounder, not until 60th overall).

Harry ran a 4.53-second 40 at the Scouting Combine (at 6-2, 228 pounds), and his size and speed make him an intriguing prospect.