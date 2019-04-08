Packers show up for work today, many of them making extra for it

Getty Images

Not only do the Packers have to pay the biggest workout bonuses to get players to show up, they have to pay more of them.

Via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, the Packers have a total of 19 players with workout bonuses for attending the offseason program.

Newcomers Zadarius Smith ($750,000) and Preston Smith ($550,000) have the biggest bonuses, but the Packers are paying 13 other guys at least $100,000 to show up and lift weights and run with their teammates.

Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams, David Bakhtiari, and Adrian Amos can earn $500,000 bonuses to lead the way, along with Mike Daniels ($400,000), Corey Linsley ($350,000), Billy Turner ($300,000), Jimmy Graham, Bryan Bulaga, and Lane Taylor ($250,000), Mason Crosby ($150,000), and Geronimo Allison and Tramon Williams ($100,000).

The others include Marcedes Lewis ($50,000), Oren Burks ($25,000), Oren Burks ($15,500), and Montravius Adams ($15,000).

That’s a load of money to have to pay veteran players to report to Green Bay in April (when there’s still like six more months of winter, or something).