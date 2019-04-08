Panthers sign Destiny Vaeao, Thomas Duarte and T.J. Barnes

Getty Images

The Panthers are meeting with Allen Bailey on Monday, but that didn’t get in the way of another addition to their defensive line group.

The team announced that they have signed defensive tackle Destiny Vaeao. He joins Bruce Irvin as free agent signings to bolster the front line of their defense.

Vaeao spent time with the Eagles and Jets last season, but only saw regular season action with the Eagles. He had two tackles and a sack while making six appearances and three starts for the team.

Vaeao appeared in 27 games for the Eagles during his first two NFL seasons and had 25 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble. He’ll join Dontari Poe, Kawann Short and Vernon Butler as interior options on the defensive line.

In addition to signing Vaeao, the Panthers also announced that they’ve signed tight end Thomas Duarte and defensive tackle T.J. Barnes. Both players were in the AAF before that league shut down last week and that gives the Panthers six former AAF players on their offseason roster.