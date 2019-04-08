Patriots bring tight end Jace Stenberger in for a visit

Getty Images

Perhaps you’ve heard, the Patriots may have a need at tight end next season.

So it makes sense they’re looking at potential draft candidates there.

According to Mike Giardi of NFL Network, the Patriots had Texas A&M tight end Jace Sternberger in for a visit today.

Sternberger was an All-American last year, catching 48 passes for 832 yards and 10 touchdowns. That’s the kind of production the Patriots could obviously use after the retirement of Rob Gronkowski.

Sternberger’s more of a receiver than a blocker, which means he’s no Gronkowski, but he’s also available for September and October duty.