Patriots, Dolphins assigned players from international pathway program

Getty Images

The Bills announced on Monday that they’ve been assigned British rugby player Christian Wade as part of the NFL’s international pathway program to get players from outside the United States experience in professional football.

All four AFC East teams will be getting a 91st spot on their offseason roster to make room for such a player. The identities of the players joining the Dolphins and Patriots have now come to light as well.

The Dolphins will have Brazilian native Durval Neto working with their defensive line. Highlights of Neto against Brazilian competition can be found here and he said, via the Palm Beach Post, that he’s inspired by Texans defensive end J.J. Watt.

The Patriots will have prospective tight end Jakob Johnson with them this offseason. Johnson played for Stuttgart in the German League and played at the University of Tennessee.