Raiders sign WR De’Mornay Pierson-El

Getty Images

The Raiders signed defensive end Alex Barrett after the Alliance of American Football went out of business last week and now they’ve added an offensive player from the defunct league as well.

The team announced the signing of wide receiver De’Mornay Pierson-El on Monday afternoon. He played for the AAF’s Salt Lake City entry.

Pierson-El was the team’s leading receiver with 36 catches for 414 yards and a touchdown. He also ran twice for 13 yards, returned eight punts and fumbled twice during the eight-game season. Pierson-El played for Nebraska in college, spent a short spell with Washington last offseason and had another stint with Montreal in the CFL before his AAF days.

The Raiders now have nine receivers on the roster, including offseason additions Antonio Brown, Ryan Grant, J.J. Nelson and Tyrell Williams.