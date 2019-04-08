Report: Ra’Shede Hageman visits Falcons

Getty Images

The Falcons cut defensive tackle Ra’Shede Hageman in September 2017. He has not played in the NFL since the 2016 season.

Hageman, though, is working for a second chance after having his career derailed by legal problems.

His former team at least is giving him a look.

The Falcons hosted Hagemen on a visit last week, Darren Wolfson of Minneapolis’ KSTP TV reports.

Atlanta cut him after he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor disorderly conduct following a 2016 arrest on domestic violence charges. Police in Minnesota arrested him last June on suspicion of fourth-degree driving while impaired, and he eventually pleaded guilty to careless driving.

Hageman, 28, was a second-round pick of the Falcons and started 16 of 44 games in his three seasons.