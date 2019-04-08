Ricardo Louis lands in Miami

Getty Images

Former Cleveland receiver Ricardo Louis missed all of the 2018 season with a neck injury. He’ll continue his career in Miami.

Per a league source, Louis has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Dolphins.

Louis, who turned 25 last month, as a fourth-round pick of the Browns in 2016. He had 18 catches for 205 yards as a rookie, and 27 receptions for 357 yards in 2017.

The former Auburn wideout ran the 40-yard dash in 4.43 seconds at the Scouting Combine, which gives Miami a potential deep threat in the team’s new-look offense, featuring a quarterback who can indeed get the ball down the field.