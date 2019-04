Getty Images

Exclusive rights free agent Robert Tonyan signed his tender Monday, according to the NFL’s official transactions report.

Tonyan, 24, saw his first regular-season action in 2018. The tight end played all 16 games, with one start.

He made four catches for 77 yards and a touchdown. The score was a 54-yarder against Seattle in a nationally televised game.

Tonyan played 67 snaps on offense and 191 on special teams last season.