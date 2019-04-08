Ronnie Harrison wonders if college coaches “care about the success” of their players

Getty Images

University of Alabama head coach Nick Saban said recently that he believes players often make “emotional decisions” to enter the NFL before they should and “suffer some really difficult consequences” as a result of those decisions.

Saban cited a player who left his program in 2018 and became a starter after going in the third round as an example of a player who should have stayed in school to make more money by becoming a first-round pick the next year. Saban didn’t use any names, but Jaguars safety Ronnie Harrison was the only third-round pick from the school last year and it seems he heard what his former coach had to say.

It’s safe to say that Harrison doesn’t agree with Saban’s read on the situation.

Coaches get so Butt Hurt Now Days About a Kid Making a Decision to live out his dreams and Go Pro. Makes me think do you really care about the success of the kid or how well your program performs? 🤷🏿‍♂️💯 #KeepMyNameOutYaMouth #Bama #Saban #GodGotIt — Ronnie Harrison II (@Rharr_15) April 7, 2019

One can’t know how the 2018 season or 2019 draft would have gone for Harrison had he stayed in school. We do know that he started eight games as a rookie and is set to start again this year as he works his way toward a second NFL contract.