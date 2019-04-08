Ronnie Harrison wonders if college coaches “care about the success” of their players

Posted by Josh Alper on April 8, 2019, 10:14 AM EDT
Getty Images

University of Alabama head coach Nick Saban said recently that he believes players often make “emotional decisions” to enter the NFL before they should and “suffer some really difficult consequences” as a result of those decisions.

Saban cited a player who left his program in 2018 and became a starter after going in the third round as an example of a player who should have stayed in school to make more money by becoming a first-round pick the next year. Saban didn’t use any names, but Jaguars safety Ronnie Harrison was the only third-round pick from the school last year and it seems he heard what his former coach had to say.

It’s safe to say that Harrison doesn’t agree with Saban’s read on the situation.

One can’t know how the 2018 season or 2019 draft would have gone for Harrison had he stayed in school. We do know that he started eight games as a rookie and is set to start again this year as he works his way toward a second NFL contract.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

13 responses to “Ronnie Harrison wonders if college coaches “care about the success” of their players

  3. Players should know by now that the ncaa is not their friend and with respect to very few (and I mean few) coaches, they owe no one associated with the association an explanation.

  5. Except for being fired by the Dolphins, Saban has broken his contract every time he has ever changed coaching jobs. But it really bothers him when players leave his program early? Let’s say Harrison stays at Alabama an extra year and blows out his knee. Would Nick have handed him a big coaching contract to make up for his lost earnings?

  6. Kids play college football for two reasons. 1)because they get free tuition(most of them anyway) and 2) To get a shot at the NFL.

    If you can get your shot at the NFL early, then you should take it.

    The majority of college coaches only care about keeping their job another year.

  7. College coaches are paid to develop winning college programs.

    Why would they throw away their own careers in a mad quest to push their players early into the NFL, especially when more and more are refusing to even play in their final bowl games, honoring their own commitment to the university?

  8. foodiefoodnerd says:
    April 8, 2019 at 10:39 am
    College coaches are paid to develop winning college programs.

    Why would they throw away their own careers in a mad quest to push their players early into the NFL, especially when more and more are refusing to even play in their final bowl games, honoring their own commitment to the university?
    —————————————

    Because its much easier to recruit top high school athletes to your program if you can show them that, while winning in college is likely the top priority, a close second is developing the players to help prepare them properly for the NFL. As stated above, anyone that has a chance at the NFL isn’t in college for the free tuition. They’re there because its the path to the NFL, and again, if a coach shows that they can help accelerate that path, then players are more likely to choose that coach’s program.

  9. Ronnie did you ever pay a dime of your own money to attend college and kick off your professional career ?

  10. All the Saban hate. But his point is a valid one. A player who is picked in the third round or lower can make more money if he stays in school, performs and is picked a year later in round 1. Harrison likely could have done that. I get that kids want the money and working towards a second contract, but sometimes waiting is a better long term call.

  11. Harrison got hurt at the end of the year. Had he been at Alabama, how would his draft stock be now? Certainly not the 3rd round.

    Plus he had a 2nd round grade and slipped a bit. 2nd round can be a gold mine without that 5th year (if you survive the first 4 years, which quite a few 2nd rounders in fact do).

    How many 2nd round grades move into the top 15, after staying for their senior year? Quite a few I’m sure but it works both ways.

    Not to mention, just because he played 3 years at Alabama, where did he stand academically? Did he check out early or was he serious? Was he a rising senior or just someone with a bunch of C- credits in a useless major?

    So much more to each story as to why they go early. We all have individual stories.

    Blanket statements by people like Saban are purely one sided, self serving and ultimately useless.

  13. Rookie contracts aren’t what they used to be. Saban’s living in the 1990s. You bet on yourself, get into the league, and perform well enough to get a life-setup in your second contract. The rookie contract gets you started on that path but it isn’t the end-all.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!