Source: Bills not interested in Marquette King

A report earlier Monday indicated the Bills and Dolphins have interest in free agent punter Marquette King. But a source said the Bills have no interest in King.

The Bills have two punters on their roster: Corey Bojorquez punted for them in eight games last season and Cory Carter has never punted in a regular-season game.

Bojorquez had a 45.1 average with a 39.4 net. He had one punt blocked.

Thus, King will have to look elsewhere to find a job. The Broncos cut him after four games last season, and he spent the rest of the year rehabbing from an abductor injury.

King averaged 44.1 yards on 20 punts last season.

He spent six seasons in Oakland, averaging 46.8 yards on 426 punts.