Steelers sign three more AAF players

The Steelers may be trying to catch the Panthers in signing veterans of the AAF.

The Steelers announced they signed three more players from the defunct leage, moving their total to five (the Panthers signed two more Monday to get to six).

The recent additions in Pittsburgh were defensive tackle Winston Craig, linebacker J.T. Jones, and cornerback Kameron Kelly.

Craig was with the Eagles the last two offseasons. Jones was a Falcons practice-squader. Kelly was in camp with the Cowboys last year.