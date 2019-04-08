Thursday conversation with Stephen Jones set stage for DeMarcus Lawrence deal

Getty Images

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said at the league meetings that talks with defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence were at an impasse, but that changed pretty quickly.

Word early on Friday afternoon was that a deal was coming together and Lawrence signed a five-year, $105 million deal with the Cowboys a few hours later. In this week’s Football Morning in America, Peter King reports that a conversation between Lawrence and Jones greased the skids toward the completion of the deal.

The conversation took place on Thursday and came after Lawrence changed his stance on taking a five-year deal rather than a six-year pact. It involved Lawrence telling Jones that he wants to spend the rest of his career with the Cowboys and had done everything the team had asked of him to that point in his career, which did the trick when it came to bridging whatever gap remained between the two sides.

Getting the deal done now means Lawrence will have surgery to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder with a good chunk of time to rehab before the start of a regular season that will see the Cowboys looking to him as an essential piece of their defense.