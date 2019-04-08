Titans owner hopes Bud Adams has chance in expanded Hall of Fame

Getty Images

Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk, a member of the NFL’s Hall of Fame committee, hinted at an expanded class of Hall of Famers for the 100th anniversary of the league.

It’s unclear whether the class would include only seniors candidates, or contributors and modern-era candidates as well.

But Strunk hopes her father, Bud Adams, will elicit consideration.

Adams was the co-founder of the AFL and owned the Houston Oilers, who became the Tennessee Titans. Adams died in 2013 at the age of 90.

“I think he’s very deserving,” Adams told Paul Kuharsky of paulkuharsky.com. “You go back to the AFL and without Lamar [Hunt] and my father, Bud Adams, those were the main drivers of it.

“It would mean everything to the whole family. It would be such an honor. I know it’s something he wanted in his lifetime, but better late than never, and we’d be very proud.”

Adams is in the contributors category, which was added as a five-year temporary measure starting with the Class of 2015. The Hall’s Board of Trustees has not approved an extension of the contributors category yet.