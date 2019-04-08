Titans sign Logan Woodside, Keith Towbridge

Getty Images

Quarterback Logan Woodside was able to parley starting experience with the San Antonio Commanders of the Alliance of American Football into a spot on the Titans’ roster.

The Titans announced Woodside’s signing on Monday. They also signed tight end Keith Towbridge, who played for Atlanta in the AAF before it shut down last week.

Woodside went 116-of-201 for 1,385 yards, seven touchdowns and eight interceptions in seven appearances for San Antonio. Woodside spent time on Tennessee’s practice squad last season after he failed to make the Bengals as a seventh-round pick out of Toledo.

Towbridge caught a six-yard touchdown pass for the Bills in the preseason last year and spent the 2017 season on Buffalo’s injured reserve list. He had 17 catches for 196 yards for Atlanta before the AAF came to an end.