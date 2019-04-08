Tyeler Davison visiting Falcons

Getty Images

Defensive tackle Tyeler Davison has spent the last four years with the Saints, but he’s set to spend some time with another NFC South club.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Davison will visit with the Falcons. It’s the first reported visit of free agency for Davison.

Davison was a 2015 fifth-round pick and spent most of the last three seasons as a starter. He had 95 tackles, 3.5 sacks and three forced fumbles over the last four seasons.

Atlanta is working to sort things out with Grady Jarrett after giving him the franchise tag earlier this year. Jack Crawford and Deadrin Senat are also on hand at defensive tackle while Terrell McClain remains a free agent.