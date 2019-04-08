Vikings adding AAF pass rusher Karter Schult

Getty Images

One of the most productive pass rushers in the AAF has found a job in the NFL.

According to multiple reports, the Minnesota Vikings are set to sign former Salt Lake Stallions defensive end Karter Schult.

The deal was first reported by Damond Talbot of Draft Diamonds.

Schult was one of three pass rushers to record at least seven sacks in the AAF before the league’s collapse. Damontre Moore and Jayrone Elliott led the league with 7.5 sacks and have each found NFL gigs with San Francisco and Miami, respectively. Schult was next on the list with 7.0 sacks for Salt Lake.

Schult went undrafted in 2017 out of the University of Northern Iowa. He signed with the Cleveland Browns but did not make the roster.