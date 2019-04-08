Vince Williams says he wasn’t subtweeting Antonio Brown

Getty Images

One day after former Steelers receiver Antonio Brown‘s ill-advised social-media attack on current Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers linebacker Vince Williams seemed to be sending a message to Brown.

“I don’t address my personal relationships via social media like attention whores and clowns,” Williams tweeted. “If I got ya number I call, if I got ya addy I pull up.”

Bleacher Report retweeted the message, interpreting it as, basically, a subtweet directed at Brown. Williams took exception with that.

“Don’t use my name or words to push your narrative,” Williams replied. “I have AB number if I had beef I’d call him. Sell your own stories.”

Williams’ objection is noted, but it’s hard for him to get upset with the appearance that he was talking about Brown, given that Williams opted to send this specific message within 24 hours after the Brown/Smith-Schuster free-for-all.