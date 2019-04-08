Von Miller: Odell Beckham was hurt when he found out he was traded

Getty Images

Broncos pass rusher Von Miller is close friends with Odell Beckham and was with Beckham after he found out he’d been traded from the Giants to the Browns. At first, Beckham didn’t feel good about it.

Miller told NFL Network that Beckham was unhappy to find out that the Giants were getting rid of him after five years.

“He was hurt,” Miller said. “He was hurt initially. He loved New York, he loved his teammates, he loved the team. Whenever you get hit with something like that you’re going to be hurt. You’re going to feel some type of disappointment with that. But immediately after that he was excited for his new opportunity. You saw his new teammates on Twitter and Instagram, they love him as well. The whole city of Cleveland is excited. He’s the new LeBron there, so he’s excited about that. He’s going to be ready to go.”

Beckham has made positive comments publicly about the trade to Cleveland, but privately it’s unsurprising that he needed some time to adjust to it.