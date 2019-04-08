Washington signs former AAF guard Salesi Uhatafe

Getty Images

Washington has added a second former AAF player to its 90-man roster.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team has signed guard Salesi Uhatafe. They signed defensive lineman Andrew Ankrah last week.

Uhatafe played for the Utah Stallions in the AAF before the league closed its doors last week. Joining the Stallions gave Uhatafe a chance to return to his collegiate stomping grounds as he went to the University of Utah.

Uhatafe went undrafted last year, but signed with the Falcons as a free agent. He appeared in three preseason games before getting cut and spent some time on the Jaguars practice squad before the year was out.