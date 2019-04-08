WrestleMania again shows transit problems around Giants/Jets stadium

Getty Images

Prior to Super Bowl XLVIII at MetLife Stadium, home of the Giants and Jets, the term “Mass Transit Super Bowl” was used as a way of encouraging people to get to the game by means other than driving. It did not go as planned: After that Super Bowl, far more fans than expected decided to take mass transit out of the stadium, and it turned into a crowd control nightmare, with long waits for trains and buses.

And it was déjà vu at WrestleMania 35 at MetLife Stadium on Sunday night.

NJ.com reports that thousands of wrestling fans grew increasingly angry as they endured long waits to get on trains out of the stadium. Chants like “No train, we riot!” and “This is bulls–t!” echoed around the outside of the stadium. Many fans waited upwards of two hours.

Building a $1.6 billion stadium in New Jersey without adequate transit was unwise, but at this point it doesn’t appear to be changing. If you’re going to a Super Bowl, WrestleMania or any other huge event at MetLife Stadium, you better be ready for a long wait to get home.