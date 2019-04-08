XFL to use one-, two-, three-point conversions

Getty Images

Lawrence Welk would like this idea. (Google it, kids.)

Appearing on Monday’s #PFTPM, XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck said that touchdowns in the new league will result in the scoring team deciding whether to go for one point, two points, or three points.

The one-point conversion would come not from a kick but from a scrimmage play at the two. Two points would be scored after a successful conversion from the five. And three points would be scored for a successful conversion from the 10.

Luck said that the league considered moving the three-point conversion to the 15, but that the coaches believed defenses would more easily defend the end zone with that much territory to cover.

Unlike the AAF, which eliminated the one-point play and made only a two-pointer available, a team scoring a touchdown in the XFL will emerge with 6, 7, 8, or 9 points.

For more on the XFL, check out the full interview.