A.J. Green: Different energy with Zac Taylor in the building

Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton said that he was hoping things would “all feel new and feel different” once the team started to work with new head coach Zac Taylor this week.

Another longtime member of the team says that things do feel different after the offseason program got underway on Tuesday. Wide receiver A.J. Green has never played for an NFL head coach other than Marvin Lewis and said that Taylor’s presence carries a different energy, particularly when it comes to the offensive side of the ball.

“I think he’s definitely going to be hands-on. That’s good,” Green said, via the team’s website. “He’s young. It looks like the offense is going to [be] very high flying. We have the talent to be real good. We just have to put everything together … There’s a different energy in this building.”

Green added that “it doesn’t look like [Taylor’s] first head coaching job,” so things aren’t as new and different as they could be in Cincinnati.