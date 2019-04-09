Aaron Rodgers: I had a “very painful” knee injury, “scary” concussion

Getty Images

The knee injury that Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered in Week One last season didn’t keep him off the field for long, but it did continue to affect him.

Rodgers said on ESPN Milwaukee that his knee injury hurt long after he returned to the field to lead the Packers to an opening Sunday night win over the Bears.

“I had a tibial plateau fracture and obviously an MCL sprain,” Rodgers said. “So that was very painful. If you watch the hit back, just my two bones here that come together on the outside just kind of made an indent fracture. Very painful.”

Rodgers’ season ended early in Week 17 when he suffered a concussion in the final game of the season. He said that was a bad one.

“It’s disappointing how it ended, getting that concussion was disappointing and also a little scary, honestly. I couldn’t see. I lost vision,” Rodgers said.

Some thought Rodgers should have been sidelined for the season once the Packers were mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, and if he had been, he would have been spared that concussion. This year, keeping Rodgers healthy will be a primary concern for the Packers.