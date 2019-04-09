Adrian Clayborn returning to Falcons

Getty Images

Defensive end Adrian Clayborn left the Falcons for the Patriots as a free agent last year, but he’s reportedly headed back to Atlanta.

Clayborn thanked the Patriots for releasing him in March after the first year of the two-year deal he signed with the team and said he was looking forward to his next chapter. According to multiple reports, that chapter will be with the Falcons as Clayborn has agreed to return to the team.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports it is a one-year deal worth $4 million.

Clayborn played 318 defensive snaps for the Patriots in the regular season last year and was active for all three playoff wins. He had 11 tackles and 2.5 sacks in his 14 regular season appearances.

Clayborn spent 2015-2017 with the Falcons and closed out his run in Atlanta with a 9.5-sack season. That total included a six-sack game against the Cowboys and the Falcons will be hoping Clayborn can provide some help to the pass rush in his return to the team.