Adrian Peterson wanted to turn pro after his freshman year

As a true freshman at Oklahoma in 2004, Adrian Peterson ran for 1,925 yards and finished second in Heisman Trophy voting. At that time, he was ready for the NFL.

But the NFL wasn’t ready for him. League rules say a player must be three years out of high school before he can play in the NFL. Peterson, however, says he was keenly aware that Maurice Clarett had sued for the right to get into the 2004 NFL draft, and he says that he was rooting for Clarett and ready to turn pro himself if Clarett had won.

“I can tell you, when that situation happened with Maurice Clarett, I was elated,” Peterson told SI.com. “I was like, ‘Yes, thank you Jesus,’ because I just knew that was the route I was going to take, and I would have taken it. Think about the type of year I had my freshman year [at Oklahoma]. Come on. Like, I’m out of there. I’m in the NFL already.”

Peterson still believes he would have been a higher pick in the 2005 NFL draft, after his freshman year, than he ended up being the seventh overall pick. He’s almost certainly right about that: In 2005 running back Ronnie Brown went second overall, Cedric Benson went fourth and Cadillac Williams went fifth. It’s hard to believe NFL teams wouldn’t have seen Peterson as a better prospect than at least one of those three.

“The one guy I used as an example was Cedric Benson,” Peterson said. “He was a senior my freshman year, and I out-performed him that year, so I was just like, If he could go play in the NFL, why couldn’t I? He went [fourth] overall, and you’ve got a guy that’s younger, with less wear and tear on his body. Where do you put me if he went [fourth]?”

The NFL rule doesn’t appear to be going away. But it’s a bad deal for players like Peterson, and like Clemson freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who might be the first overall pick in this month’s draft if he were eligible. The NFL rule cost Peterson millions of dollars, and he’s justified in still being bothered by that.

28 responses to “Adrian Peterson wanted to turn pro after his freshman year

  4. Well I am still bothered that I had to stay in college, take out those loans, and graduate before I could “turn pro” into the working world. You see, my choice for careers required a full college degree, not just be three years out of high school. Jobs have minimum requirements, that’s just the way life works, whether we like it or not.

  7. conormacleod says:
    April 9, 2019 at 9:01 am
    Shut up dude. Your situations aren’t even in the same stratosphere much less even remotely comparable.

    And while I am no fan of AP (seriously, he’s a POS), he is right on this. It’s dumb to not let them come when they’re ready. They should at least allow players to petition for an exception to that rule when a freshmen has a season like AP had, or like Lawrence had. Then NFL is depriving themselves of these players, who could get hurt at any moment.

  8. He wanted to get into the league as fast as he could to start cashing paychecks because he had the foresight to know he’d have a slew of children with numerous women who would all be holding their hands out for child support payments. And to think a big box of condoms goes for $17.

    Aren’t you a cop? Last I checked that didn’t require a four year degree

  10. doe22us says:

    April 9, 2019 at 8:58 am

    Lost in all of this are the RB’s that got picked ahead of him wow lol.. Cedric Benson lol…
    ——
    It seems what got lost is you understanding they were 2 different drafts. No rb was picked before Peterson in his draft and the only other back picked in the 1st round that year was Marshawn Lynch.

  11. But would that have given his coach and university enough time to exploit his free labor for millions?

  13. he got robbed out of the Heisman because he was a freshman yet they gave it to johnny, excuse me john manziel…foh

  14. Overall, it’s a good rule. Most guys need more time to grow physically and mentally. Peterson has shown time and time again that he is the exception to the rule. That doesn’t mean it should be changed. No one feels bad for Peterson, except I guess MDS. Peterson has made plenty of money over his career.

  15. Gotta love the 2 faced hypocrites in the media. One day football is so dangerous the end is near because parents won`t let their kids play anymore and the next football is bad because they won`t let teenagers come in and get battered. Stop trying to solve problems for the 1 percent and look at the big picture.

  16. for every peterson there will be numerous maurice claretts. guys who think theyre ready but inevitably prove they are not. teams dont want to draft and pay millions to guys who arent ready. excuse the NFL teams for protecting their money, and wanting guys to show they are worth it through multiple years of college

  18. Stop. What you are saying here is that Adrian Peterson is rightfully mad that he was by rule prevented from becoming, as he said, a “modern day slave”.

    The college athletes must be paid argument is tiring. Peterson made a commitment to his college. He agreed to play football and receive a free-ride while he makes a name for himself (and the program). The rules in place at the time meant he would be there multiple years. Do you honestly think all these athletes would get a completely free ride if they had the ability to leave and said they were going to leave after only one year? Do you think Peterson would have been drafted on his high school resume? Without that college season he is a nobody. No name recognition, no national exposure, no stats. He has no courage. Did he step up and try to make that change? Nope. He hid in the front and hoped the other guy who risked his career might win so HE can profit. Weak.

  19. Why don’t you spend your time complaining about the age limit for the US presidency? Or the age limit for drinking alcohol. Those are also arbitrary, so you should spend as much time whining about them.

  20. Lol…like this is some big revelation. Of course he wanted to retire from his student career. He had no future MANAGING people. He can’t even manage his own household unless there’s a belt handy. The only thing he’s ever gonna manage is his fantasy football team. And even that will take him some time.

  22. He and any other players should be able to make that choice himself. I have yet to hear a good argument otherwise. We have too many in this country that want to make your life choices for you and it is really sad. Stop with your holier than thou we now what is best for you attitude and allow people to choose for themselves.

  23. AP was one of the few humans who could have actually been good coming out after his Freshman year. Why anyone feels the need to stop adults from trying to do something professionally is beyond me. 99% of these guys who try after their Freshman year would fail. However, having a rule that doesn’t allow them to is wack. Both the NFL execs and the players union are responsible for this. It is obvious it is to protect a free farm system and protecting existing job. It has nothing to do with protecting the players.

    No. It’s a paternalistic rule. If a person is considered an adult at 18 with the ability to join the military or police force then this rule makes zero sense. Yes we will take you into a physically and mentally stressful occupation like the army but ohs nos not the NFL. That is a a more physical and mentally tough occupation. 🙄

  25. But then there’s the aspect of mentally growing up to prepare you for the NFL. Adrian never quite figured that out,,,,,and still hasn’t. A mental giant, he’s not!

  26. Colleges take a risk on giving these guys scholarships and a roster spot on their team. Each player like AP represents a significant investment.
    Colleges are not going to take that risk if they can’t get a return.
    Allowing a player to leave for the NFL any sooner than they now can would put a foolish level of risk on the very foundation the NFL is built on, i.e. the NCAA.

    Besides, there is life after football, so the excellent education these athletes receive will stand them in good stead post-NFL. Our nation needs well educated ex-NFL players.

  27. ……..and Viking fans put their myopic glasses focused on Rodgers. Rodgers…….the consummate team-player, teammate, who handles himself quietly and professionally, a guy most players should be trying to emulate, and Viking fans prefer their Golden Calf Peterson. Unreal.

