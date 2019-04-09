Antonio Brown deletes his latest JuJu Smith-Schuster attack

April 9, 2019
Raiders receiver Antonio Brown apparently has some self-awareness, after all.

Brown has deleted a Monday social-media post based on a direct message from a then-18-year-old JuJu Smith-Schuster seeking advice from the then-Steelers receiver. The move quite possibly was influenced by the avalanche of criticism that Brown endured after posting the screen shot.

It doesn’t change the fact that Brown’s gesture exposed to the world the inner #mirrormirror turmoil fueling his envy of the much younger and ascending player. Brown’s inability to control his impulses gave everyone a glimpse of the jealousy that fueled his attack on his former teammate.

Making the ongoing assault against Smith-Schuster even more bizarre is the comment posted by Brown to a photo of himself and new teammate Vontaze Burfict on March 21.

“It’s funny how the NFL will make you a villain with your own teammate now!” Brown said in the comment to the picture, via Dave Dameshek of NFL.com. “Create a war within a war when basically we all on the same team; even though we wear different jerseys! Yea things happen in the field with all due respect it’s in the game! After the game there’s real life and we do have personal lives, families as real human beings! Encourage your brother do not beat them down or create a war amongst them we already fighting enough wares! Empower your peoples inspire your brother encourage someone not bind them by circumstances.”

Brown has defied pretty much every aspect of that message with his relentless attacks on Smith-Schuster and Ben Roethlisberger, two men who unlike Burfict have never headhunted Brown during a football game. It adds up to a situation that is as confusing as it is unfortunate for a player who is in the process of going from beloved to reviled in the city where he spent the first nine year of his NFL career.

10 responses to "Antonio Brown deletes his latest JuJu Smith-Schuster attack

  2. >.“It’s funny how the NFL will make you a villain with your own teammate now!”

    It should be:

    Yup, it’s all the NFLs part. AB is blameless. It’s not his fault that social media exists.

  3. There is obviously something wrong with this guy. There is definitely a lot of jealousy here. AB needs to be the center of attention, but JuJu stole that from him in Pittsburgh. I’m not a doctor, but there is certainly some personality disorder going on with AB. Hopefully JuJu just lets it go and doesn’t respond to his latest silliness. Good riddance!!

  4. Mature, morally conscious adults don’t say things they later have to delete, Antonio. Stop acting 5 yrs old and posting the first juvenile thought that comes into your head on social media. Mull it over. Then do the right thing and don’t say anything. Get a hobby.

  6. I just did notice myself that he had deleted the posting… I don’t wanna point fingers and make false statements but man I really think AB took a bad hit to his head or had a bad swing somewhere in the past 1.5 or 2 yrs… he was never a cancer and never was a vocal issue… maybe unhappy at times but the emotional wreck he has become… and now bashing Ben and JuJu and befriending Burfict… what in the world… I think Burfict is a huge reason AB is acting this way.. OH AND WAIT… didn’t JUJU get suspended his rookie year a game for DEFENDING AB and knocking Burfict out on the field … odd how AB turns in the long run…. something deeper then football here…

  7. I wonder if AB is only now starting to realize people read his twitter feed to see the latest inane thing he has to say. Every day AB posts something that shows how immature and childish he is. Every day it gets worse and more petty. Then when it goes bad he plays the victim. The Raiders are going to be sorry they traded for this guy.

  8. AB has been exposed, by himself, on a national stage, as the petty, jealous, hypocrite that he is. “Call God”, yeah, right. Maybe, he should start practicing what he preaches. At this point, it should be obvious to all, why the Steelers were willing to let him go for the small value in return. They got to control, to some degree, where he went. I think that, in the end, was more important to them, than what they received in return.

  9. JuJu is renting space in Antonio’s head. He might move in permanently at this rate.

    AB is a physical talent but he is an extremely petty person.

    I hope JuJu has a better season than AB this year just to see AB lose his mind.

