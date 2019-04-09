Antonio Brown vows to stop giving “media fakes” ammunition

Getty Images

Antonio Brown seems to realize he’s losing the battle of social media. So now he’s in retreat.

After he was widely criticized for an Instagram post about former teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster, Brown deleted the post. Now he’s taken to Twitter to castigate the media for giving him the attention he seeks.

“Not giving you media fakes no more ammo,” Brown wrote. “enjoy my name AB !!! I am in Cali living ready to ball no nonsense !! You trollers troll! To good to worry #CallGod”

But the media didn’t fake anything about Brown. All the media did was repeat what Brown himself had posted on social media. That Brown got a negative reaction to those posts is a reflection on the way Brown is portraying himself, not the way the media is portraying him.