The Bills have spent most of their offseason re-tooling their offense, but did some paperwork to keep some defensive depth Tuesday.

The team announced the signing of defensive end Eddie Yarbrough to his one-year deal.

He was an exclusive rights free agent, which means not really a free agent at all since he couldn’t negotiate with other teams.

Yarbrough played as a reserve and a special teamer last year, and had 28 tackles and four tackles for loss.