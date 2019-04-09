Byron Murphy, Deandre Baker visit Steelers

Getty Images

The Steelers had a couple of the draft’s top cornerbacks in for visits on Monday.

According to multiple reports, former Georgia corner Deandre Baker and former Washington corner Byron Murphy were both in Pittsburgh to meet with the team.

Baker and Murphy are generally ranked alongside LSU’s Greedy Williams as the highest-rated cornerbacks in this year’s draft class. The two corners are around the same size at 5’11” and 190 or so pounds and ran the 40 in the 4.5 range during the Combine while Williams is a bit taller and ran faster during his time in Indianapolis.

Both Baker and Murphy showed a knack for creating turnovers in college and that’s likely appealing to the Steelers after they managed eight interceptions during the 2018 season. Joe Haden, Steven Nelson, Mike Hilton, Artie Burns and Cameron Sutton are currently on the roster at cornerback in Pittsburgh.