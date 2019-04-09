Cardinals website lists team’s QB need as “Low”

AP

Bless their hearts, the Cardinals are selling this thing as hard as they can.

The team with the No. 1 overall pick’s latest attempt to talk around the elephant in the room came in the form of the traditional draft position-by-position series.

After listing the three quarterbacks presently under contract, they listed the team’s need at the position as “Low.”

Other than the fact that most people expect them to take Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray first overall in the 2019 NFL Draft, I suppose that’s the case.

This isn’t to make fun of the Cardinals’ website staff, they are good people who work hard creating quality internet content about the NFL’s all-time losingest franchise (the Bucs do have them on percentage — .385 to .424 — but the Cards had a 56-year head start and stints in Chicago and St. Louis while amassing 753 Ls).

But the franchise has been clumsily selling some position (it’s hard to tell which one) throughout this offseason.

Team owner Michael Bidwill started the ball rolling by saying they had to “build around the foundation” they had. Which was fine and nice of them to prop up 2018 first-rounder Josh Rosen, except new head coach Kliff Kingsbury had previously declared he’d take Murray first overall if he had the chance. Which he now does.

Then Kingsbury tried to talk up Rosen, and the team wagged its Twitter finger at the rest of us, which was all fun until General Manager Steve Keim went to the Scouting Combine and said Rosen was their quarterback “right now, for sure.” Then they made a show of not showing up for Murray’s Pro Day (while of course arranging private workouts and meetings with him).

If this sounds like we’re picking on the Cardinals, we’re not (well maybe a little). But their efforts to keep a straight face throughout this process have left them tangled in knots a time or two. All we can be certain of is that a team whose depth chart includes Rosen, Brett Hundley and Charles Kanoff has a need at the position that is definitely something other than “Low.”